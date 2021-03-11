Cardi B's Bodak Yellow was influenced by Kodak Black's hit single 'No Flockin'

Cardi B reached another milestone as her single 'Bodak Yellow' has been certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The rapper's 'Bodak Yellow' was reportedly influenced by Kodak Black’s 2014 hit single ‘No Flockin’. The video to the song has amassed 233 million views on YouTube.

Cardi, who has become the first female rapper to receive a RIAA diamond award, took to social media to share her excitement about the achievement in her own way.

The social media users have asked Cardi to give the rapper a proper credit. She responded to the claims with a Twitter post – so did Kodak Black.



Cardi previously revealed that she was inspired by Kodak’s flow for her own single.

Kodak took to Twitter to congratulate the fellow rapper on her success. However, a number of trolls were quick to hit out at Cardi, claiming that Kodak deserves more credit for the song.

“Bodak Yellow Went Diamond Dam Right,” Kodak tweeted.



Cardi B's new song 'WAP', with Megan Thee Stallion, has also been certified 5x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.