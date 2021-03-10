Kurulus:Osman: Season 2, episode 22 leaves fans excited

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A clip from "Kurulus:Osman" trailer shows Osman Bey holding consultations in his marquee with his advisors to ward off enemies.
The episode 22 of the season 2 of the historical TV series was broadcast on a Turkish channel on Wednesday night.
Pakistani fans are eagerly waiting for its release on social media where it is distributed with Urdu subtitles.