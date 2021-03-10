close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 10, 2021

Bridal gifts remain wife's property, cannot be taken away: SC

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 10, 2021
A file photo of the Supreme Court. — SC/File

Gifts given to the bride at the time of marriage are her personal property, and they cannot be taken away from her, according to Sharia law, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.

The ruling came during the hearing of a property dispute in the Supreme Court by a bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Yahya Afridi.

In the 12-page judgment, Justice Isa said a woman has every right to own property and run a business. "A woman's right to inherit from her parents and husband is clearly defined in [Islamic law]."

The court said husbands should make an inheritance will for their wives. In Pakistan, the injunctions of the Holy Quran are also ignored in this regard, the judgment said.

Moreover, the judges cited Quranic verses in their judgment as well.

Latest News

More From Pakistan