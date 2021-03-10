TikToker brings attention to women's issues through thought-provoking videos

Screenshots of TikToker Sana Fahad.

With powerful short skits, a TikToker has brought attention to several issues faced by women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.



International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 across the world to celebrate women's empowerment and raise awareness for the rights of women, transgender, and minority communities.

The TikToker, named Syeda Sana Fahad, has courageously talked about body shaming, gender-based violence, and other derogatory labels that women are subjected to at several instances in their lives.

She then mentions various icons who are known and celebrated for their resilience and have set examples for the younger generations.



In another video, the content creator is seen highlighting the issue of sexual abuse especially the predicaments of children.



She also talks about domestic violence and how women are expected to endure it with a smile.

