Jameela Jamil says she almost killed herself because of Piers Morgan

Jameela Jamil said she was once forced to kill herself because of Piers Morgan

Jameela Jamil called out Piers Morgan for launching a blistering attack on Meghan Markle, following her interview with Oprah Winfrey.



Sharing her own experience with the Good Morning Britain host, Jamil said she was once forced to kill herself because of Morgan.

"TW: suicide," the Good Place actress wrote. "I almost killed myself a year ago because of Piers Morgan's relentless campaign of lies and hatred against me last February. I'm glad I'm still alive today for many reasons. But watching him leave GMB today is right up there..."



"And has me feeling," she said, adding a gif of herself looking fabulous on the red carpet at the 2019 Emmys, while referring to Morgan's exit from the show.

During her chat with Winfrey on Sunday, Meghan said she wanted to take her own life while working as a royal.

"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially because I know how much loss he's suffered," Meghan shared. "But I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore. That was a clear and real and frightening and constant thought."