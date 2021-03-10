close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 10, 2021

Is US politician Ilhan Omar an Atif Aslam fan?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 10, 2021
Ilhan Omar dropped by in the comment’s section tagged a bunch of artists, including singer Atif Aslam

US politician Ilhan Omar sparked a frenzy in Pakistan after dropped a subtle nod for our very own Atif Aslam.

The US Representative , 38, turned to her Instagram and announced that she will be taking over Spotify this week to honour Muslim artists around the globe.

After posting the photo, Omar dropped by in the comment’s section of the post and tagged a bunch of artists, including Pakistan’s celebrated singer Atif Aslam, British-Pakistani actor and rapper Riz Ahmed and British singer-songwriter Sami Yusuf.

It has yet to be clarified whether or not the US politician regularly grooves to the Aadat hit maker’s tracks. But for now, Aslam’s fans in Pakistan are over the moon seeing the singer get international recognition and bag a spot amongst leading names in the global music scene.  

Latest News

More From Entertainment