Is US politician Ilhan Omar an Atif Aslam fan?

US politician Ilhan Omar sparked a frenzy in Pakistan after dropped a subtle nod for our very own Atif Aslam.

The US Representative , 38, turned to her Instagram and announced that she will be taking over Spotify this week to honour Muslim artists around the globe.

After posting the photo, Omar dropped by in the comment’s section of the post and tagged a bunch of artists, including Pakistan’s celebrated singer Atif Aslam, British-Pakistani actor and rapper Riz Ahmed and British singer-songwriter Sami Yusuf.



It has yet to be clarified whether or not the US politician regularly grooves to the Aadat hit maker’s tracks. But for now, Aslam’s fans in Pakistan are over the moon seeing the singer get international recognition and bag a spot amongst leading names in the global music scene.