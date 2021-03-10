Prince Charles walks out after being asked about Harry, Meghan’s interview

During their chat with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laid it all bare as they took a hit at the royal family with startling revelations.



After they made their earth-shattering claims during the CBS spot, many fans wondered if the royals set all aside to watch the bombshell interview.

Harry had made his father Prince Charles a topic of discourse in his chat with Oprah for all the wrong reasons, after which the heir apparent was recently put in the spot and asked if he had watched the interview.

As he toured the NHS COVID-19 vaccine distribution site, the Prince of Wales was asked by reporters accompanying him what he thought of the Sussex interview.

The future king looked back at the reporter who put forth the question in front of him, turned back, chuckled and exited the facility.

Amidst his and Meghan’s Oprah interview, Harry revealed that his father had stopped taking his calls after their exit and that he was ‘let down’ by his lack of support, given he had seen his own late wife, Princess Diana, go through the same struggles that Meghan had been going through.

"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie's his grandson. But at the same time, I will always love him. But there's a lot of hurt that's happened. And I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship. But they only know what they know,” said Harry.