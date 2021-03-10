Piers Morgan steps down GMB after backlash over his remarks about Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan quit his role as presenter of Good Morning Britain after Ofcom launched investigation into his comments about Meghan Markle.

As per reports, Ofcom has received 41,000 complaints and launched an investigation into ITV's Good Morning Britain about comments made by Piers over The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with the US TV host.



Piers reportedly spent Monday's GMB going on an angry tirade over the couple's chat with Oprah, calling the interview a 'two hour trashathon' and said he was sickened by it.

He went on to say: "They basically make out our Royal family are a bunch of white supremacists by this race bombshell. They didn’t name any which one it was, they just throw it out there so it could be anybody. Well, you better say it fast."

Piers, who is also a former friend of Meghan, reportedly threw doubt over the Duchess's account of her mental health battle and said: "I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said. I wouldn’t believe it if she reads me a weather report."

Piers views also sparked reaction from mental health charity Mind who said: "We were disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts today.

ITV, in its announcement, said : "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."