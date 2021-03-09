Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie were friends even before royal wedding

Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey she and Princess Eugenie before she started dating Harry

Meghan Markle revealed she knew Princess Eugenie even before she started going out with Prince Harry.

The two ladies shared a close bond amongst themselves from a long time.

The revelation was made by the Duchess of Sussex Meghan herself, during her tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.



"Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable," Meghan told Winfrey. "We're friends with them as a couple."

It is also reportedly said that during the early days of Meghan and Harry's relationship, Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank went on double dates with the duo and also visited Toronto, Canada, to see the couple when Harry traveled to see Meghan when she was filming for Suits.