Kevin Pietersen wants Meghan Markle, her dad Thomas Markle to reconcile

Kevin Pietersen wants Meghan Markle, her dad Thomas Markle’s reconciliation

Hours after the Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan revealed that Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle would appear on his show to respond his daughter's chat with Oprah Winfrey, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen says he loves to see the Duchess hug her dad and both cry in each other’s arms again.



The former cricketer turned to Twitter on Tuesday and said, “I would love to see Meghan hug her dad and both cry in each other’s arms again!”

Commenting on the tweet, Piers Morgan revealed that the father-daughter duo lives just 70 miles apart from each other.

He commented, “Yep.. they now live just 70 miles apart from each other."

Earlier, Piers Morgan revealed in a tweet that “Meghan Markle trashed her dad on US TV today. On tomorrow's @GMB, Thomas Markle will give his first exclusive interview in response.”



