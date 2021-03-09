Prince William upset after Kate gets dragged into Meghan and Harry's bombshell tell-all

Meghan Markle said there was a tiff with Kate Middleton at her wedding day, which left her in tears

Prince William is miffed at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry openly taking digs at his eife, Kate Middleton.



The Duke of Cambridge is 'devastated' about Kate being dragged into the entire royal fiasco, as revealed by royal expert Katie Nicholl.

She told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, "William is devastated by this interview. Don’t forget that the Duchess of Cambridge is being dragged into this whole saga and William will hate that.”

During the Sussexes' explosive chat, Meghan said there was as tiff with Kate at her wedding day, which left her in tears.

Refuting all claims by the tabloids, Meghan said it was Kate who made her cry and not the opposite.



Revealing how William feels about it all, Nicholl added, “I think that the idea that Kate’s being dragged into this will be upsetting for Kate who behind the scenes has tried really hard to be a peacemaker between William and Harry.

“She has been deeply saddened by the brothers’ falling out. Don’t forget she was incredibly close to Harry herself," she said.