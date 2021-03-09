Meghan Markle 'relieved' she raised her voice against injustice in Oprah chat

Meghan Markle feels her chat with Oprah Winfrey will offer a ray of hope to people having mental health issues

Meghan Markle is feeling much more at ease after letting out at her truth with during the explosive interview she had with Oprah Winfrey.



As revealed by an insider, the former royal is 'at peace' after she shared her side of the story about her fallout with the royal family.

"Meghan is relieved she got to speak her truth and finally share her side to the story. She is very proud of Harry for also speaking out," the source told E!News.



They added, "There is still tension within the family and they are aware it may be that way for a long time. Meghan finally feels at peace with Harry and is excited for their private future in Montecito."

The tipster continued that Meghan feels her chat with Winfrey will offer a ray of hope to people struggling with mental health issues and help bring awareness to them.