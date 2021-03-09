Prince Harry’s bombshell claims leave Prince Charles in a ‘state of despair’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not hold anything back while chatting with Oprah Winfrey for the explosive CBS interview on Sunday.

Of the many earth shattering claims made by the pair, one was the Duke of Sussex's admission about having strained ties with his father Prince Charles who he claimed started avoiding him post-exit.

Vanity Fair reported that Harry had emailed his father and tried to justify why he and Meghan had decided to tell their story in the televised interview.

It was further stated that the Prince of Wales was in “a state of despair” over the CBS bombshells dropped at Buckingham Palace and his own reputation as well, which he took a long time to build back after his late wife Princess Diana’s similar 1995 interview sullied his name by exposing his extramarital affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, his then longtime lover and now wife.