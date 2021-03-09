Harry Styles flies back to LA while Olivia Wilde stays with ex Jason Sudeikis

Former couple Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis's ties remain cordial even after the two went separate ways recently as they are staying together in the UK to co-parent their kids.



Her current partner Harry Styles flew back to Los Angeles last week for his performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, but the Don't Worry Darling star decided to stay back with her kids and ex.

Wilde had flown to London with the former One Direction member in February and was visiting Sudeikis so they could “form a bubble to co-parent their kids.”

An insider quoted by Page Six said: “Jason is still heartbroken over their split, but they are keeping things amicable for their kids. They still care about each other and are friendly, despite her romance with Harry.”

Earlier on Sunday, after Sudeikis bagged a Critics’ Choice Award for his role in Ted Lasso, Wilde tweeted: “Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year,” she wrote.

Accepting the award on Sunday, Sudeikis also thanked his former ladylove and the mother of his two children Otis Sudeikis, 6 and Daisy Sudeikis, 4.

"I want to thank my kids, Daisy, Otis,” he said: "I want to thank their mom, Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show."