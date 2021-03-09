Kendall Jenner opens up on becoming a mom in new teaser of 'KUWTK'

Kendall Jenner is looking forward to following in her sisters’ parenting footsteps as she expressed her keen desire to become a mom during a supretease of the reality show.

“I want kids badly and soon too, the 25 yer-model said during in the latest teaser for the final season of the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' show.



The supertease of the long-running show was dropped on Monday for the upcoming 20th and final season of the famous family's reality series, which premiered in 2007.



Narrated by Kim Kardashian West, the clip opens with a look back at some of the show's most memorable and intimate moments: "For the past 14 years, our family has invited cameras inside our homes to document our most personal moments."

She added: "We have shared the ordinary and extraordinary, our triumphs and our tragedies. Now we are upon our 20th season. And still have so much more of our journey to share."

In the clip, which hit the internet, Kendall Jenner revealed that she wanted to start family , but it was not shared with whom the supermodel want to start parenting.

Kendall began dating NBA player Devin Booker in July 2020, and while the couple care about each other immensely, but they have not opened up about their relationship yet.