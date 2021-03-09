close
Tue Mar 09, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 9, 2021

Kylie Jenner cuts a stylish figure during a night out in West Hollywood

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 09, 2021

Kylie Jenner amazed people with her chic appearance as she stepped out in trench coat for a dinner in West Hollywood on Saturday.

The 23-year-old  reality star turned heads as she appeared in shiny magenta-colored coat while heading to Craig's.

The makeup mogul  paired the stunning outerwear with a grey top and white trousers as she made her way into the celeb-favorite restaurant.

Kylie Jenner hopped out of her bright orange Lamborghini Urus and strutted her stuff in a pair of matching heels featuring a jeweled detailing around the straps. She also carried a small pink bag and wore a beige protective face mask.

