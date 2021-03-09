Kylie Jenner cuts a stylish figure during a night out in West Hollywood

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kylie Jenner amazed people with her chic appearance as she stepped out in trench coat for a dinner in West Hollywood on Saturday.
The 23-year-old reality star turned heads as she appeared in shiny magenta-colored coat while heading to Craig's.
The makeup mogul paired the stunning outerwear with a grey top and white trousers as she made her way into the celeb-favorite restaurant.
Kylie Jenner hopped out of her bright orange Lamborghini Urus and strutted her stuff in a pair of matching heels featuring a jeweled detailing around the straps. She also carried a small pink bag and wore a beige protective face mask.