Harry and Meghan are 'playing with fire' with 'high-stake interview,' warn royal courtiers

Buckingham Palace might ask Harry and Meghan to relinquish their royal titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could potentially be asked to give up all their titles, following their breach of Megxit deal.



Royal courtiers have discussed the probabality of Buckingham Palace asking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to relinquish their titles.

According to a sources cited by The Times of London, “I don’t think that after this interview, anything is off the table, to be honest,” they said referring to the potential stripping of the pair’s titles.



Such a move would be “a big step,” the source added, stressing that it highlights how “cheesed off” Queen Elizabeth II is over the “circus” around the Oprah Winfrey special airing.

Another source told the UK publication that Harry and Meghan are “playing with fire” with the “very high-stakes” interview.

A third one said, “The response will depend very much on if they go after the institution or the people” in the royal family. If they go after the people, the people will come out swinging. The institution can take the blows, the people cannot.

“The institution is not at war, the Sussexes are at war,“ the source said.