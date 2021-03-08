Meghan Markle touches on everything she’s lost to the royal family: ‘Why my baby’

Meghan Markle left fans speechless the moment she opened up about having lost a lot to the royal family, from her father to even her baby.

The former royal spilled the beans during her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey for the Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

"I think I'm not going to live my life in fear. I think so much of it is said with an understanding of just truth. But I think to answer your question, I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. That at a certain point, you're going to go, 'But you guys, someone just tell the truth’.”

"And if that comes with the risk of losing things, I mean, I've lost...there's a lot that's been lost already. I've lost my father, I lost a baby, I nearly lost my name. But I'm still standing. And my hope for people in the takeaway from this is to know that there's another side to know that life is worth living."