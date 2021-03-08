Pakistani cricketers share Women's Day messages

All-rounder Shoaib Malik (left), Pakistani's captain Babar Azam (centre) and former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. — AFP/File

Pakistani cricketers on Monday shared inspiring messages on social media to mark International Women’s Day.

Pakistani captain Babar Azam, former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, pacer Wahab Riaz, and all-rounder Shoaib Malik were among the many cricketers who paid tribute to women on the occasion.



“She believed she could, so she did. #InternationalWomensDay” Babar wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Wahab appreciated women’s contribution to society, saying they would do anything to support their families.

“A very happy #WomensDay to all the beautiful and amazing women around the world,” he said. “They would do whatever they can to support and inspire their family. You are vital and very special. Stay blessed,” he added.

Former captain Sarfaraz said: “Happy #WomensDay to all the incredible ladies out there. Shine on.. not today but every day!”



International Women’s Day is celebrated across the globe every year on March 8 to acknowledge the contributions of women in different fields and to raise awareness about women’s rights.

Moreover, here's what other cricketers said on the day.



