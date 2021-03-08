Prince Harry, Meghan Markle showcase Archie’s beach adventures in Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made the move to air Archie’s beach adventure video during the middle of their Oprah interview and fans cannot stop gushing.

The video in question features a candid clip of Archie walking from Meghan Markle’s arms into Prince Harry’s just to give his leg a hug.

The couple even addressed their plans for one-on-one family time now that they are waiting on baby no. 2’s arrival.

In the middle of the interview Prince Harry was quick to shed light on his precious bonding opportunities with Archie and was even quoted saying, "To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close.”

Check it out below:



