Critics Choice Awards 2021 winners: See if your favourite made the list!

The biggest stars in Hollywood came together to honour and celebrate the film and television industry's brightest creations of the past year on Sunday at the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards.
The COVID-19 pandemic-impacted ceremony had mix of in-person/virtual appearances with Taye Diggs donning the cap of the host for the evening from Los Angeles while the nominees made digital appearances from world over.
Here is the list of winners in all categories:
- Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros)
- Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)
- Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” (Netflix)
- Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
- Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing” (HBO)
- Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America” (FX)
- Best Young Actor or Actress: Alan S. Kim, “Minari” (A24)
- Best Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” (Netflix)
- Best Actress in a Drama Series: Emma Corrin – “The Crown” (Netflix)
- Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
- Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: John Boyega – “Small Axe” (Amazon Prime Video)
- Best Comedy: “Palm Springs” (Hulu/Neon)
- Best Comedy Special: “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” (Netflix) & “Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” (Netflix)
- Best Acting Ensemble: “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
- Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
- Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
- Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
- Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
- Best Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
- Best Drama Series: “The Crown” (Netflix)
- Best Talk Show: “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)
- Best Limited Series: “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
- #SeeHer Award: Zendaya
- Best Movie Made for Television: “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)
- Best Short-Form Series: “Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler” (AMC)
- Best Song: “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – “Speak Now”
- Best Director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)
- Best Cinematography: “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Joshua James Richards
- Best Film Editing: “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios) – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen & “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Alan Baumgarten *TIE*
- Best Visual Effects: “Tenet” (Warner Bros)
- Best Hair and Makeup: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)
- Best Costume Design: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) – Ann Roth
- Best Production Design: “Mank” (Netflix) – Donald Graham Burt (production designer), Jan Pascale (set designer)
- Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)
- Best Original Screenplay: “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)
- Best Adapted Screenplay: “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)
- Best Foreign Language Film: “Minari” (A24)
- Best Original Score: “Soul” (Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- Best Actress: Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)
- Best Picture: “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)