Meghan Markle reveals she contemplated suicide and told her husband Prince Harry

Meghan said she had a "clear and real and frightening thought" about suicide while a working member of the royal family. Harry said she did not receive any support from the royal family over her mental health, saying, "it was not a conversation to be had."

“I thought it would have solved everything for everyone right?”, Meghan told Oprah in reference to suicide. The television show host replied, “So were you thinking of harming yourself? Were you having suicidal thoughts?”



“Yes, this was very clear. Very clear and very scary. I didn’t know who to turn to in that,” Meghan responded.





Meghan said she went to “one of the most senior people” in the royal household to get help but was told it would be a bad look.



"I share this because there are so many people who are afraid of getting help."

She revealed she went to the human resources department and said she needed help. According to her, they responded as saying: "there is nothing we can do for you, because you are not a paid member of the institution."

“I just didn’t want to be alive any more ... it was very real and frightening and a constant.”

“It takes some much courage to admit that you need help,” Meghan said. “To admit how dark of a place you’re in.”

Meghan also disclosed the truth about her approach to the Princess Diana’s best friends for help.

Prince Harry's sweetheart said she didn’t want to go to an event but was too scared to be left alone given the state of her mental health.