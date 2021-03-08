Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting a baby girl

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed on Sunday that they are expecting a baby girl.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey revealed that their second child is a girl.
Their firstborn, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will turn two years old in May.
Speaking to the talk show host, the duke said, “to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? But now we’ve got our family. We’ve got the four of us and our two dogs.”