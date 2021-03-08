Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting a baby girl

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed on Sunday that they are expecting a baby girl.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey revealed that their second child is a girl.

Their firstborn, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will turn two years old in May.

Speaking to the talk show host, the duke said, “to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? But now we’ve got our family. We’ve got the four of us and our two dogs.”