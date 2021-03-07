Kourtney Kardashian loves the sea but fears it too

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian on Saturday revealed she's afraid of falling into the sea.
The socialite, who can't help spending hours on beaches and pose for pictures, shared a picture from a beach and expressed her fear that "I think one day I'll slip away".
More than 1.3 million people liked her picture on Instagram while thousands others left comments.