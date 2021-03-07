close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 7, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian loves the sea but fears it too

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 07, 2021

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian on Saturday revealed she's afraid of falling into the sea.

The socialite, who  can't help spending hours on beaches and pose for pictures,  shared a picture from a beach and expressed her fear that "I think one day I'll slip away".

More than 1.3 million people liked her picture on Instagram while thousands others left comments. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment