Prince Harry to regret 'hugely damaging' Meghan Markle interview like Princess Diana

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview looms over talk is going around that the Duke of Sussex will come to regret his move like his mother Princess Diana.

According to royal author Penny Junor, Harry's fate will become that to his late mother, who according to royal expert Jennie Bond thought that Diana regretted her historic 1995 Panorama interview as she used phases, saying she wanted to be the Queen of people's hearts, that she later regretted.

The Panorama interview had lasting consequences as the Queen had then recommended the Prince and Princess of Wales to get divorced.

"My guess is that, like Diana all those years ago, Harry and Meghan will be feeling pleased as punch about their own interview with Oprah, which airs in America tonight and in the UK tomorrow," Penny wrote in The Daily Mail.

"Although perhaps not quite as pleased as Oprah, who has artfully secured the scoop of a lifetime. But I suspect that one day Harry will come to regret it, just as Diana did."

She added that the interview "looks like being a gross betrayal".

"As a former soldier, committed to putting duty and loyalty to Queen and country above all else, this looks like being a gross betrayal.

"A betrayal that will feed straight into the hands of those who would like to see the Monarchy abolished."

Penny added that while Meghan did not have deep ties to the royal family, the bombshell sit-down would see it to be "hugely damaging" for Harry considering his relationship to the members of the royal family.

"It is hugely damaging for Harry, too. For him the Monarchy is not some quaint, outdated institution, as it is for millions of Americans looking forward to tonight’s revelations.

"For Harry, the Monarchy is family. While Meghan might feel no loyalty or affection for the family, Harry certainly once did.

"He has always been a much loved son, grandson, brother and brother-in-law."