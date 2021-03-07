Why the Queen will not watch Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'circus' interview

Queen Elizabeth II has no plans of watching Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's bombshell interview.

According to The Sunday Times, a source said that the Queen will simply "ignore" the interview, which is promises to discuss "intimate and wide-ranging" topics.

The source added that the Queen will instead focus on national issues.

"You will see next week Her Majesty has quite a few things going on," the source said.

"I don’t think anyone should expect Her Majesty to stay up and watch the interview. She won’t."

"What should Monday really be about? Children going back to school, the effectiveness of the vaccine programme — these are the big issues the Royal Family wants to focus on, not news about the circus that is Oprah and all things Sussex."