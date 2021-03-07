close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
March 7, 2021

Chrissy Teigen dance video on Bollywood song 'Jaaneman Aah' wins the internet

Sun, Mar 07, 2021

Chrissy Teigen dance video on Bollywood song ‘Jaaneman Aah’ wins the internet

US model Chrissy Teigen’s dance video on Bollywood song Jaaneman Aah from film Dishoom has taken the internet by storm and won the hearts of the fans on social media.

The supermodel turned to Instagram and shared her dance video from a party she attended with husband singer John Legend.

She wrote in the caption, “an honor to walk in the @versace show!!!!!!!! thank u for having me!!!!”.

In the video Chrissy Teigen can be seen grooving to song Jaaneman Aah, featuring Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra.

The video has won the hearts of the ‘desi’ fans shortly after she posted it on social media.

In another video clip, Chrissy shared on her Instagram story, she can be seen enjoying popular Bollywood song Gal Ban Gayi sung by Sukhbir, Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Meanwhile, commenting on the post Parineeti Chopra said “Song choice APPROVED Chrissy!”

Varun Dhawan commented, “It’s time u bust some moves here Chrissy.”

