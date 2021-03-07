close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
Web Desk
March 7, 2021

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul thanks India as he receives Indian Television Academy award

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 07, 2021
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul thanks India as he receives Indian Television Academy award

Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, thanked India for 'love and support' after he received Indian Television Academy (ITA) award.

Engin Altan turned to Instagram and shared his adorable photo carrying the ITA award in his story and wrote, “Thank you for all the love and support India”.

The Turkish actor looked super cool in blue hoodie in the adorable photo.

The 20th Indian Television Academy Awards was held on February 14, 2021.

Engin’s popularity skyrocketed and crossed the borders with his stellar performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul. 

