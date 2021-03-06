Kate Walsh says working in 'Grey's Anatomy' changed her life

Kate Walsh is gearing up to make a much-awaited comeback on show that changed her life

Kate Walsh shot to fame after starring in famed drama serial the Grey’s Anatomy for seven years.

The actress is now gearing up to make a much-awaited comeback on show that changed her life.



Fans started speculating about a plausible return of Walsh, who played Dr. Addison Montgomery after she posted a scene from one of the episodes on her Instagram.

"If they could get it done, I'd be happy to come back," she replied to the fans' queries. "Maybe I'll Zoom in. Dr. Addison could Zoom in."



According to the actress, the show has turned her life around. While talking about the show, she revealed that she always knew it was going to be a great series and is happy to know she wasn’t wrong after the series is still in the successful run.

“Even before it even had airtime, I was like, 'This is a great show. I think it's going to be really good.' And here we are. Here they are [sic]."

She further added, "It definitely changed my life."