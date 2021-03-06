Kourtney Kardashian unfazed by Scott Disick's romance with Amelia Hamlin

Kourtney Kardashian is not bothered by Scott Disick moving on with Amelia Hamlin

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are moving on in their respective lives after parting ways.



The former lovers remain cordial with each other as they continue to co-parent their three kids while dating other people.

According to an insider, Scott is not bothered by Kourtney's current beau Travis Barker.

"Scott knows he always has a special place in Kourtney's heart and that he can't ever be replaced and will always be in the picture since he's the father of their children. He isn't threatened by Kourtney and Travis' relationship at this point,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.



Meanwhile Kourtney is not keeping tabs on Scott at all, “She doesn't think it will last long and is having so much fun with Travis that it really isn't something she even thinks about," the source added. "She knows Amelia is young, pretty and Scott's type, but she doesn't really care."