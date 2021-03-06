Who is the strongest Avenger in MCU? Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’ settles the debate

Who is the strongest Avenger in MCU? Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’s settles the debate

The ultimate debate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's strongest Avenger has finally been settled after the end of the first season of WandaVision.

Before we move ahead, beware of the spoilers ahead! In the finale of the Disney+ series, fans witness the colossal power that Wanda Maximoff actually holds as the Scarlet Witch, clenching on to the strongest Avenger title that had been a topic of discourse since a while now.

The final episode shows Agatha Harkness, the sinister heroine of the comics, admit that Scarlet Witch is indeed the strongest one of all the superheroes in the MCU.

“The Scarlet Witch is not born, she is forged. She has no coven, no need for incantation. Your power exceeds that of the Sorcerer Supreme. It's your destiny to destroy the world,” she said.