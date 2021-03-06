close
Sat Mar 06, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 6, 2021

Chrissy Teigen comes to the defense of Meghan Markle amidst royal fiasco

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 06, 2021

Fashion icon Chrissy Teigen has given her support to Meghan Markle as the royal's battle with the Buckingham Palace takes dramatic turns.

Prior to the release of the Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share their side of the story and make some startling claims against the royal family, the model came to support her.

Sharing her thoughts on the debacle on Twitter, Teigen wrote: “This Meghan Markle [expletive] is hitting too close to home for me. These people won’t stop until she miscarries. [expletive] stop it."

Teigen herself has been a victim of internet abuse as well, as trolls attacked her right after she posted intimate photos of herself following her miscarriage. 

