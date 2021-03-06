Nicolas Cage's fifth marriage: Actor ties knot with 26-year-old girlfriend

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage has reportedly tied the knot with his 26-year-old girlfriend at the Wynn Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas.

This is the Oscar winner's fifth marriage. His new wife is 30 years younger than him. They reportedly got married on Feb 16.



The 'National Treasure' actor's girlfriend Riko, who is four years younger than Cage's first son Weston, has taken the star's surname, it's claimed on the certificate obtained by a media outlet.



Cage and Riko also enjoyed dinner and a movie while in the city, visiting the legendary hangout spot the Rainbow Room before heading to the Marriott Marquis.

This is Cage's fifth marriage following his split from Erika Kookie after a four-day marriage in March 2019, which took place in Las Vegas. He was granted a divorce two months later.

The 56-yer-old actor was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, to Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004 and to Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016.

Cage has two sons, Weston, 30, from his relationship to actress Christina Fulton and Kal-El, 15, from his marriage to Kim. The actor's new wife Riko is from Kyoto, Japan.