Meghan Markle’s onscreen partner comes to her support, blasts Royal Family as 'obscene'

Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Patrick J Adams, who worked with her for nearly a decade, has spoken up for the Duchess of Sussex's character and blasted the Royal Family in his own words.



Patrick, who played as Meghan's husband in the hit sitcom, come to her defence after 'bullying allegations' ahead of her and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah.

The actor posted a lengthy statement in support of Meghan on his Twitter page, calling the Duchess “kind”, “supportive”, and hitting out at the Royal Family.



The 39-year-old Canadian star spoke about his friend's character: "Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued."



Praising her as a daring woman, he wrote: "She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment."

He also shed lights on her struggle to find a place in the family after marrying Harry, saying: "She fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described at complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic."



He continued: "It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world."



The former Suits star went on to say: "It’s obscene that the Royal Family, whose newest member is currently growing inside of her, is promoting and amplifying accusations of 'bullying' against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health."

Patrick finished his post: "Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league."



The Canadian actor attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding alongside Royals including the Queen and Prince Philip in 2018. In Suits Patrick played Mike Ross, who married Meghan's paralegal Rachel.