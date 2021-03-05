Priyanka Chopra to release Hindi version of memoir 'Unfinished' soon

Priyanka Chopra takes readers through the journey of her life in memoir 'Unfinished'

Priyanka Chopra hinted at dropping a Hindi version of her memoir Unfinished.



The 38-year-old actress shared a cryptic videoin which she can be seen a writing on a piece of paper the words ‘Abhi Baaki Hai Safar….'

The star captioned it, "Jald aa raha hai... [coming soon]."

In her book, Pee Cee takes her readers through the journey of her life and wrote in great detail about rising to fame, struggling in the industry, finding love, and the glimpses of the best of both worlds that she’s working in— Hollywood and Bollywood.



There have been no more hints from Priyanka’s side yet, but after a huge success of her book it makes sense as to why the fans are expecting a Hindi version of it soon.

