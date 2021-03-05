Megan Thee Stallion pledges support to Texas freeze victims

Megan Thee Stallion offers her support to victims suffering from the growing Texas freeze in solidarity with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and the National Association of Christian Churches Disaster Services.



Stallion announced the news via a statement obtained by People. It reads, "Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown.”

“I am so happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC and I aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events."