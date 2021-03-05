Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's romance reaches to a new level

Travis Barker broke his silence on relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, gushing over her ladylove during his appearance on a talk show Thursday.

The 45-year-old musician, who appeared on Drew Barrymore's talk show, shared his feelings about long-time friend in a cautious way, saying that she's a "great mom" and a "lovely lady".

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty and Blink-182 drummer have now found each other in a more romantic sense.

He also opened up on a love note that the reality star recently wrote to him: "To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney."

Joking about it, Travis told Drew: "My love note would be like, 'Can we get to bed early and watch a movie?'"

He described the note as "hot" as he shared his feeling about his girlfriend for the first time in public.

Travis continued: "I would prefer the opposite. I would prefer to, kind of, go in the blaze of glory and ball of flames."

Kourtney and Travis made their relationship Instagram official last month and Drew asked him whether "it's better" dating someone with children rather than someone who is not a parent.

Travis said: "I've done both up until now. I dated girls who didn't have kids and I find it hard because they would have trouble understanding like, 'Why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?'

Travis Barker's has lavishly praised her lovebird, saying: "And now I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things."

