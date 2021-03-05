close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 5, 2021

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's romance reaches to a new level

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 05, 2021

Travis Barker broke his silence on relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, gushing over her  ladylove during his appearance on a talk show Thursday.

 The 45-year-old musician, who  appeared on Drew Barrymore's talk show, shared  his feelings about long-time friend  in a cautious way, saying   that she's a "great mom" and a "lovely lady".

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty and  Blink-182 drummer have  now found each other in a more romantic sense.

He also opened up on a love note that the reality  star recently wrote to him: "To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney."

Joking about it, Travis told Drew: "My love note would be like, 'Can we get to bed early and watch a movie?'"

He described the note as "hot" as he shared his feeling about his girlfriend for the first time in public.

Travis continued: "I would prefer the opposite. I would prefer to, kind of, go in the blaze of glory and ball of flames."

 Kourtney and Travis made their relationship Instagram official last month and Drew asked him whether "it's better" dating someone with children rather than someone who is not a parent.

Travis said: "I've done both up until now. I dated girls who didn't have kids and I find it hard because they would have trouble understanding like, 'Why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?'

Travis Barker's has  lavishly praised her  lovebird, saying: "And now I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things."

