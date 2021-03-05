Selena Gomez set to release first Spanish album ‘Revelación’, shares tracklist and collaborators

Selena Gomez shared the tracklist and collaborators for her upcoming first all-Spanish album Revelación on Tuesday.

The pop star unveiled the names of seven songs in an Instagram post, featuring clips of her previously released EP singles, “De Una Vez” (At Once) and "Baila Conmigo” (Dance With Me) with Puerto Rican singer-rapper Rauw Alejandro.



The music sensation's tracklist also revealed DJ Snake and Myke Towers as collaborators on the EP’s songs ‘Selfish Love’ and ‘Dámelo To’ respectively.



The singer’s first Spanish album is expected to release on March 12 and in an Instagram post she rolled out the songs and guests.



Selena and DJ Snake heated things up in 2018 with "Taki Taki" which also featured Cardi B and Ozuna. And her latest album is also being expected to win hearts of music lovers.