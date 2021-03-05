Victoria Beckham shares unseen photo with heartfelt message on Brooklyn’s 22nd birthday

Victoria Beckham shared a throwback photo to describe her bliss of becoming a mum for the first as she celebrated her son Brooklyn’s 22nd birthday on Thursday (March 4,2021).



The 46-year-old fashion designer took to her Instagram page on Thursday to pay tribute to her oldest child Brooklyn - who she shares with former football ace David Beckham - on his 22nd birthday.

The Spice Girl hitmaker also wrote a sweet line to tribute his son: "22 years ago today our lives changed forever. The kindest, most beautiful soul. The most incredible son, brother and fiancé. Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham. We love you and are so proud of the man you have become x."

The mother-of-four, in the stunning post, tried to reflect her feelings when she became a mum for the first time in 1999.



David Beckham’s sweetheart illustrated the sweet message with a photo of herself as a young mum with his little Brooklyn.