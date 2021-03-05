Victoria Beckham shares unseen photo with heartfelt message on Brooklyn’s 22nd birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Victoria Beckham shared a throwback photo to describe her bliss of becoming a mum for the first as she celebrated her son Brooklyn’s 22nd birthday on Thursday (March 4,2021).
The 46-year-old fashion designer took to her Instagram page on Thursday to pay tribute to her oldest child Brooklyn - who she shares with former football ace David Beckham - on his 22nd birthday.
The Spice Girl hitmaker also wrote a sweet line to tribute his son: "22 years ago today our lives changed forever. The kindest, most beautiful soul. The most incredible son, brother and fiancé. Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham. We love you and are so proud of the man you have become x."
The mother-of-four, in the stunning post, tried to reflect her feelings when she became a mum for the first time in 1999.
David Beckham’s sweetheart illustrated the sweet message with a photo of herself as a young mum with his little Brooklyn.