Mariah Carey's brother approaches court against the singer

American singe Mariah Carey has found herself in legal trouble after releasing her recent book “The Meaning of Mariah Carey".

The singer's older brother on Wednesday sued her, accusing her of defamation and inflicting emotional distress.

According to Reuters, Morgan Carey is seeking unspecified damages in a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, including over book passages that he said falsely suggested he was violent.

The news agency reported that the lawsuit was filed one month after Mariah Carey’s older sister Alison sued her for $1.25 million for alleged emotional distress over the memoir, which was published in September and topped The New York Times’ nonfiction best-seller list in October.



