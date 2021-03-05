close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
March 5, 2021

Malala says she enjoyed watching Jamie Foxx's animated film 'Soul'

Fri, Mar 05, 2021

Malala Yousafzai on Thursday revealed the names of the TV shows and films she has watched recently.

The Nobel laureate was asked about the names of her favorite TV shows and movies on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Pakistani activist for female education said she has recently watched "The White Tiger", Wolfwakers and "Soul".  




