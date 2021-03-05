Malala says she enjoyed watching Jamie Foxx's animated film 'Soul'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Malala Yousafzai on Thursday revealed the names of the TV shows and films she has watched recently.
The Nobel laureate was asked about the names of her favorite TV shows and movies on Instagram.
Taking to her Instagram stories, the Pakistani activist for female education said she has recently watched "The White Tiger", Wolfwakers and "Soul".