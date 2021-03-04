Meghan Markle slammed for criticising the royal family

Meghan Markle is receiving backlash after her remarks from the excerpt of her interview with Oprah Winfrey surfaced online.

The wife of Prince Harry is being criticized for accusing Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'.

While the fans of the former actress defended her and asked others to respect her decision to live in the US with her husband and son Archie, others criticized her for speaking against the British royal family.

In the video clip, she told TV legend Oprah Winfrey she and her husband would not be silent in telling their story.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made the comments to American talk show host Oprah Winfrey in an interview about why they quit their royal roles that is due to be broadcast on U.S. television on Sunday.

The clip was released hours after Buckingham Palace said it was “very concerned” about reports in the Times newspaper that assistants working for Meghan two years ago had been bullied by her.

Harry and Meghan issued a statement denying that she had bullied anyone.



