Ashley Tisdale shares adorable photo of Vanessa Hudgens cradling star's baby bump

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens are elated to have finally reunited.

Taking to Instagram, Ashley shared a sweet photo of herself with her High School Musical costar Vanessa, who was cradling the soon-to-be-mother's baby bump.

The star is expecting her first child, a girl, with husband Christopher French.

The two can be seen clearly smiling despite the masks covering their faces.

"It's taken 9 months but safely we got a picture before my girl left again. Love you @vanessahudgens," she captioned the post.

Vanessa too expressed her love for her bestie as she commented in the post: "I LOVE YOU SOOOOO MUUUCCCCH."

