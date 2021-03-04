Ashley Tisdale shares adorable photo of Vanessa Hudgens cradling star's baby bump

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens are elated to have finally reunited.
Taking to Instagram, Ashley shared a sweet photo of herself with her High School Musical costar Vanessa, who was cradling the soon-to-be-mother's baby bump.
The star is expecting her first child, a girl, with husband Christopher French.
The two can be seen clearly smiling despite the masks covering their faces.
"It's taken 9 months but safely we got a picture before my girl left again. Love you @vanessahudgens," she captioned the post.
Vanessa too expressed her love for her bestie as she commented in the post: "I LOVE YOU SOOOOO MUUUCCCCH."
Take a look: