Justin Timberlake gushes over Jessica Biel in heartfelt birthday message

Justin Timberlake detailed his emotions in a heartfelt birthday message for Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake showered immense love on his wife Jessica Biel as she turned 39 years' old on Wednesday.



The Grammy winner detailed his emotions in a heartfelt birthday message he posted on Instagram.

Along with the message, Timberlake posted pictures and videos of the couple on his Instagram with a thoughtful caption that perfectly depicted their relationship.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world... the strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS there is,” he penned down. “I'm lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day. But, today we do it with!!!!"

"Here's to more slow-mos in the wind, jumping into bushes to save our kid's toys, and timing out jump pics perfectly...I ❤️ U with all that I know," he added.







