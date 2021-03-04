Princess Diana put on blast over ‘fake’ royal nickname: ‘Nothing shy about her!’

A former royal secretary has come forward to slam Princess Diana’s ludicrous nickname because there’s “nothing shy about her.”



Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter brought this claim forward to Vogue magazine and admitted that there was no way Princess Diana was ever shy.

He claimed, “There was nothing shy about her. What she was conscious of was her height - five foot 10.”

Princess Diana was actually the same height as Prince Charles but she still “Used to keep her head down when talking to people to not make them feel uncomfortable and to talk to them at their own level.”