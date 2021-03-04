close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 4, 2021

Barak Obama gives a glimpse of his ‘shower playlist’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 04, 2021
Barak Obama gives a glimpse of his ‘shower playlist’ 

Former US President Barak Obama is known far and wide for his love for music and for having an excellent taste in music. 

Following the release of his annual playlist of the songs that kept him hooked last year, Obama has now given a glimpse at his shower playlist while also making a revelation that he is quite the bathroom singer.

While chatting to rock icon Bruce Springsteen on their podcast Renegades: Born in the USA, Obama said: “I sing in the shower, I sing outside of the shower. I am unembarrassed about singing.”

“My daughters and my wife sometimes roll their eyes,” he added.

Here are some of his key picks:

  • Freedom – Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé
  • You Got Me – The Roots
  • Living for the City – Stevie Wonder
  • Strange Fruit – Billie Holiday
  • What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye
  • Peace of Mind – Nina Simone
  • Use Me – Bill Withers
  • Respect - Aretha Franklin
  • My Hometown – Bruce Springsteen
  • American Skin – Bruce Springsteen 

Latest News

More From Entertainment