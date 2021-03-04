Barak Obama gives a glimpse of his ‘shower playlist’

Former US President Barak Obama is known far and wide for his love for music and for having an excellent taste in music.

Following the release of his annual playlist of the songs that kept him hooked last year, Obama has now given a glimpse at his shower playlist while also making a revelation that he is quite the bathroom singer.

While chatting to rock icon Bruce Springsteen on their podcast Renegades: Born in the USA, Obama said: “I sing in the shower, I sing outside of the shower. I am unembarrassed about singing.”

“My daughters and my wife sometimes roll their eyes,” he added.

Here are some of his key picks: