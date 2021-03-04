Sacha Baron Cohen bids adieu to ‘Borat’: ‘The grey suit not coming out again’

Sacha Baron Cohen talked to Golden Globe viewers after the success of 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

British actor and satirist Sacha Baron Cohen is stepping back from his iconic role of Borat forever.

The Trial of Chicago 7 star talked to Golden Globe viewers on Sunday after the success of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and revealed that he is hanging up his gray suit for good.

Addressing the press during a Q&A session amidst the award show, he said: “The gray suit is locked up and not coming out again.”

The award-winning film earned three nominations and two wins during Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards for the 2020-released sequel of the 2006 film, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

Cohen also took home the award for best actor in a musical or comedy series for his role in the film.