Experts weigh in on Princess Diana’s true agony over ‘unbreakable’ royal rule

Insiders have come forward to shed light on the sheer pain Princess Diana was forced to undergo when attempting to break the Firm’s unspoken rule regarding bedtimes.



The royal family is extremely strict over matters of etiquettes and manners. While some of the Queen’s rules are legal and binding, others are more-so echoed in halls.



One of the rules whispered in hushed corridors of the royal family is bedtimes for full-time royals. According to a former Private Secretary of Queen Elizabeth, Sir William Heseltine, Princess Diana suffered greatly due to this rule.



In his interview for Juliet Rieden’s book, The Royals in Australia Mr. Heseltine claimed, “For Diana the long royal evenings were agony. There’d be an hour or so in the sitting room of everyone sitting around making conversation, and nobody felt it right to go to bed before the Queen did.”

“And Diana was driven to such extremes that she’d excuse herself and go to bed, which was thought to be rather bad form, going to bed before the Queen.”