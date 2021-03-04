Ana de Armas defines what beauty means to her

'I remember using my grandmother's face creams,' said Ana de Armas looking back at her days in Cuba

Hollywood beauty Ana de Armas spoke on the subject of beauty and her self-care and mindfulness rituals.

In an interview given to Elle UK, the Knives Out star revealed her first experience of beauty being defined by her grandmother back in Cuba.

“I remember using my grandmother's face creams - she always looked so elegant and beautiful. She was from Spain, and moved to Cuba to a country that was really hot and humid but she was still always so well put together,” she said.

“Even when she would go grocery shopping, the image I have of my grandma is her looking so pretty and clearly doing it for herself and no one else. That was my first impression of what a beautiful woman is,” she added.

Regarding her self-care rituals, Ana said: “It's been a very intense year for everybody and I thought that it was important to figure out a way in which I could create the space to take time for myself to think, meditate, feel good and healthy, so I built a meditation room.”

“I exercise pretty much every day and I've learnt to enjoy my time in the bathroom doing my beauty routine, my ritual! You need that time to put on your creams, wash your face,” she added.