Vanessa Bryant addresses her daughters’ actions in handling Kobe, Gianna’s death

Vanessa Bryant opens up about everything her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri are doing for her insurmountable grief.



She shed light on her daughters’ impact during a candid discussion with People magazine and claimed, “Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again, but getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that’s what I do.”



She also added, “I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going. They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways.”

While “I can’t say that I’m strong every day. I can’t say there aren’t days when I feel like I can’t survive to the next.”